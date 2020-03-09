Galaxy M40
Up next
Author
Tags

Samsung Galaxy M40 has reportedly started receiving the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update. The update carries software version M405FDDU2BTB5. It also brings the March 2020 security patch.

The Galaxy M40 is receiving the “Core” version of the update, which means it is not the full-fledged version of One UI 2.0. Hence, it will get all the very basic features of Android 10 but will miss out on some extras like the built-in screen recorder.

The update is 1.74GB in size. While there is no changelog mentioned in the update, it is likely to include a better dark mode, smart replies, improved privacy and location controls, option to switch between Samsung and Google navigation gestures, along with other changes.

Source: SamMobile

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus 8 Series to be launched in mid-April: Report

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are tipped to come with a 120Hz refresh rate panel.

Black Shark 3’s 90Hz display to offer an industry-first 270Hz touch sampling rate

The upcoming Black Shark 3 gaming phone will pack a 4720mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.
best power banks for the Galaxy s20

Commuting much? Best power banks for the Galaxy S20

Read this before purchasing a power bank for your new Galaxy S20.