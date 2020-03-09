Samsung Galaxy M40 has reportedly started receiving the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update. The update carries software version M405FDDU2BTB5. It also brings the March 2020 security patch.

The Galaxy M40 is receiving the “Core” version of the update, which means it is not the full-fledged version of One UI 2.0. Hence, it will get all the very basic features of Android 10 but will miss out on some extras like the built-in screen recorder.

The update is 1.74GB in size. While there is no changelog mentioned in the update, it is likely to include a better dark mode, smart replies, improved privacy and location controls, option to switch between Samsung and Google navigation gestures, along with other changes.

Source: SamMobile