Samsung is prepping to launch the Galaxy M31s on July 30 in India. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing. It has revealed several specifications of the device. The development comes from MySmartPrice.

According to the listing, the Galaxy M31s will feature a 1,080×2,400 pixels display with 420dpi pixel density. It could be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC that has four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz.¬†Further, it may come with 6GB of RAM.

The phone is listed to run Android 10. Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy M31s will sport a Super AMOLED full-HD+ display and pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. It will also come equipped with a 64MP primary rear camera. The phone will succeed the Galaxy M31 that was launched in India back in February.