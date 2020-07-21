Samsung is prepping to launch the Galaxy M31s on July 30 in India. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing. It has revealed several specifications of the device. The development comes from MySmartPrice.

According to the listing, the Galaxy M31s will feature a 1,080×2,400 pixels display with 420dpi pixel density. It could be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC that has four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. Further, it may come with 6GB of RAM.

The phone is listed to run Android 10. Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy M31s will sport a Super AMOLED full-HD+ display and pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. It will also come equipped with a 64MP primary rear camera. The phone will succeed the Galaxy M31 that was launched in India back in February.