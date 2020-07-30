Samsung Galaxy M31s is now official in India. It comes in two memory variants – 6/128GB and 8/128GB and will be available at Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores from 12 noon on August 6.

The phone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It comes with Widevine L1 certification. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC. The phone sports a 64MP Sony IMX 682 primary camera. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens + a 5MP macro lens + a 5MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter. It comes with Samsung’s “Single Take” feature.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It comes with a Type C 25W fast charger in-box. It features a gradient design. It comes with a side fingerprint scanner and face unlock. It runs Android 10.

The smartphone will be available on Amazon at Rs 19,499 for the 6/128 GB memory variant and Rs 21,499 for the 8/128GB memory variant.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

Display Super Amoled Display16.40 cm (6.5”) FHD+ Infinity O RAM + ROM 6+128GB / 8+128GB Camera 64MP Quad Cam with Single TakeRear: 64+12+5+5MP

Front: 32MP SoC Exynos 9611 Upto 2.3GHz Octa Core Battery 6000mAh (with 25W in-box charger) Colors Mirage Blue, Mirage Black

Source: Samsung