Galaxy M31

Samsung could launch the Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51 in India soon. As per a report, both smartphones will come with 64MP main camera.

Galaxy M51 is tipped to launch in late June in India. The report also says that production of the phone largely depends on the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country. Therefore, launch timing could vary.

Further, the device may also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be a mid-ranger.

As for the Galaxy M31s, it is said to come with a 64MP primary camera and in-display fingerprint sensor as well. It could be launched in the first week of June. It might be shipped with 128GB of internals storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s will reportedly carry the model numbers SM-M515F and SM-M317F respectively.

Source: 91Mobiles

