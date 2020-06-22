Galaxy M31
Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31s has appeared on the TUV Rheinland certification site. It is expected to be a trimmed down version of the Galaxy M31 that was unveiled in India in February. Further, it was spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 9611 chipset earlier this month.

The Galaxy M31s TUV Rheinland certification reveals that it will pack a 6,000mAh battery. For reference, it is the same as Galaxy M31. It also claims that the device will support 22.5W fast charging. Nothing else was revealed apart from battery capacity and charging speed.

As for the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M31s will be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Moreover, it could come with 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung device is also said to sport a 64MP primary camera and in-display fingerprint sensor.

You May Also Like
Lenovo-Legion-Gaming-Phone-
Lenovo Legion gaming phone tipped to pack Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC
The upcoming Lenovo phone is rumored to sport a dual X-axis linear vibration motor.
Motorola One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+ packing a 64MP quad camera setup, 5,000mAh battery goes official
Motorola One Fusion+ will set you back by €299 and will hit the shelves later this month in Europe.
iQOO
iQOO 3 Pro could launch with Snapdragon 865+ SoC, price tipped
The smartphone could pack a 4,500mAh battery.