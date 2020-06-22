Samsung Galaxy M31s has appeared on the TUV Rheinland certification site. It is expected to be a trimmed down version of the Galaxy M31 that was unveiled in India in February. Further, it was spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 9611 chipset earlier this month.

The Galaxy M31s TUV Rheinland certification reveals that it will pack a 6,000mAh battery. For reference, it is the same as Galaxy M31. It also claims that the device will support 22.5W fast charging. Nothing else was revealed apart from battery capacity and charging speed.

As for the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M31s will be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Moreover, it could come with 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung device is also said to sport a 64MP primary camera and in-display fingerprint sensor.