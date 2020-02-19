Samsung Galaxy M31 will be launched in India on February 25. However, its renders and specifications have appeared online ahead of the official unveiling.

According to a tipster, the Galaxy M31 will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset.

Full Specs-

Exynos 9611

6.4" Super AMOLED Infinity U, 2340 x 1080 res

64MP (f/1.8) Main + 8MP (f/2.2) Wide-Angle + 5MP (f/2.2) Depth + 5MP (f/2.4) Macro

32MP (f/2.0)

6000mAh with 15W charging

6/128

Dual SIM + dedicated microSD slot upto 512GB

159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm

191 g — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) February 18, 2020

The handset will sport a quad rear camera setup: 64MP (f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) Wide-Angle + 5MP (f/2.2) depth + 5MP (f/2.4) macro. On the front may lie a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Further, it will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card.

The Galaxy M31 price in India could start at Rs 15,999. According to the leaked renders, it will be made available in black, blue, and burgundy color options.

Source: Twitter