Samsung Galaxy M31 is all set to be launched in India on February 25. Its micro-site went live recently. Now, a rumor says it will be launched at a starting price of Rs 15,999.

The Galaxy M31 will be made available in two storage variants, 64GB and 128GB. It will come with 6GB of RAM. The handset is confirmed to feature an FHD+ sAMOLED display with a waterdrop notch.

The upcoming Samsung smartphone will pack a 6000mAh battery and a 64MP primary sensor. It is tipped to be powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset and run Android 10.

The Galaxy M31 is likely to go on sale in India in the first week of March.

