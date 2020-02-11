Samsung has made the microsite live for its upcoming Galaxy M31. It reveals the launch date, design and key specifications of the smartphone.

The Galaxy M31 will feature an FHD+ sAMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It will pack a massive 6000mAh battery and a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone will sport a 64MP primary sensor.

According to the rumors, the Galaxy M31 is speculated to be powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset and run Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy M31 will compete with the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro in the Indian smartphone market. However, the exact pricing will be revealed at the time of launch.

The Galaxy M31 will launch in India on February 25.

Source – Samsung