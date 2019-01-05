Samsung Galaxy M30 specs leak, include Infinity U display

The Galaxy M-series, to soon debut this month globally at an event in India, will basically bring under the same umbrella the Galaxy J, On and C ranges of phones. Earlier this week, some of the Galaxy M10’s specifications were revealed by an FCC certification. Today we’re looking at leaked specs of the Galaxy M30, as suggested by a report from Germany.

Probably the most interesting fact is that we’ll reportedly see the Infinity U display debut on the Galaxy M30 (or maybe the entire line-up). As officially introduced in November, this display is basically one that features a U-shaped (waterdrop) notch. So far we have only seen reports mention the Infinity O display, with the punch hole, that was first featured on the Galaxy A8s, and is expected to grace some Galaxy S10 models.

The screen, as described by the report, will be one of 6.38-inches and feature a resolution of 1080×2220. Powering everything, claims the report, will be a Exynos 7885 processor with 4GB of RAM. A triple-camera setup is also mentioned, consisting of 13MP/5MP/5MP sensors. The battery is hinted at 5,000mAh, which is what other reports attribute to the Galaxy M20 as well.