Samsung Galaxy M30 official with massive battery and triple-cameras

Rumors were talking about the Galaxy M-line-up way before Samsung made it official. Said rumors hinted towards a Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30, but Samsung only made the first two official on January 28. Fast forward almost a month, to today, and the Galaxy M30 is finally official. Just like the other two phones in the family, the M30 was also launched for India.

The Galaxy M30 features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a Full HD+ (2340×1080) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor, and packs either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of expandable internal storage.

While the front-facer residing in the U-notch is a 16MP shooter, the Galaxy M30 features a triple camera setup on the back. It consists of a 13MP f/1.9, 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2, 123-degree camera, and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device, underneath the camera system.

Powering everything is a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging capabilities, and Android 8.1, with an Android Pie update coming down the road.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 will set you back ₹14,999 (around $210) for the base 4GB/64GB model. The higher-end 6GB/128GB will cost ₹17,990 (circa $252). As with the M10 and M20, the Galaxy M30 will be available via Amazon and Samsung’s own online store. Sales begin at on March 7 at Noon.