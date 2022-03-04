Samsung Galaxy M23 and M33 are unveiled with 6.6-inch displays and 50MP cameras

Samsung is having a busy day, and the company announced the new Galaxy A13 and A23 4G smartphones earlier today, and it just unveiled the latest Galaxy M23 5G and M33 5G affordable smartphones. The new devices come with 6.6-inch displays and a 50MP rear camera. The two devices are very similar in terms of specification and look to the new Galaxy A13 and A23 devices.

Both the Samsung Galaxy M23 and M33 feature very similar specifications. Both devices have a 6.6-inch 1080 x 2408 LCD display with the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The front glass is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The Galaxy M23 measures 165.5 x 77 x 8.4mm, 198g, while the Galaxy M33 measures 165.4 x 76.9 x 9.4mm, 215g. Both devices have a small notch, which houses the 8MP f/2.2 camera sensor.

The Galaxy M23 comes with an Octa-Core 2.2GHz and 1.8GHz chipset, while the Galaxy M33 has a slightly higher Octa Core 2.4GHz and 2GHz chip inside. It’s worth noting that both devices support 5G. The M23 has 4GB of memory and 128GB of expandable storage. The M33 on the other hand, has 6/8GB of memory and 128GB of expandable storage.

Both devices feature the same three cameras, a 50MP f/1.8 primary, a 5MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. Additionally, the Galaxy M33 also includes a 2MP f/2.2 macro camera. The two devices are running Android 12.0 on top of One UI 4.1. The M23 has a 5,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy M33 packs a 6,000 mAh cell. Samsung didn’t say whether they support fast charging. Both devices also feature a fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M23 will be available in Deep Green and Light Blue colors, while the Galaxy M33 will be available in Green, Blue, and Brown color options. Samsung didn’t share any price or availability for the two devices, but we expect them to be available in Europe and India.