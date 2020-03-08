Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M21 – a successor to the affordable Galaxy M20 – in India soon. As per a report coming from a reliable source, the Galaxy M21 will break cover on March 16, and will most likely be an online-exclusive with Amazon as one of the distribution partners.

Talking about its internal hardware, the Galaxy M21 will allegedly come equipped with the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC. The in-house chip will be paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a choice of 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options.

Samsung Galaxy M21 will reportedly feature triple rear cameras, headlined by a 48-megapixel main snapper. The phone might come equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery and a 20-megapixel selfie camera, while Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top will take care of things on the software side.

Source: IANS