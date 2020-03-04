Samsung is likely to launch a new budget phone, the Galaxy M21 in the upcoming weeks. A new report claims that it will have the specs of last year’s Galaxy M30s.

It means that the Galaxy M21 will come equipped with a 48MP primary camera. Further, it will pack a 6,000mAh battery. It is tipped to be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC.

Moreover, the device was also spotted on Geekbench with 4GB of RAM and Android 10 OS with OneUI 2.0. Samsung may launch the upcoming budget phone with 4GB of RAM + 32GB of storage and also add a 3GB RAM + 32GB version.

However, its launch date hasn’t been revealed yet.

Source: 91Mobiles