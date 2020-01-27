Samsung is all apparently developing a successor to the affordable Galaxy M20 smartphone (pictured above), and going by the company’s naming convention, it might debut as the Galaxy M21. Ahead of the phone’s official unveiling though, the upcoming device has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

The alleged Galaxy M21 was sighted carrying the model number SM-M215F, which appears to be a yearly upgrade over the Galaxy M20’s SM-M205F build number. As for the specifications, the Geekbench listing reveals the in-house Exynos 9611 processor ticking at the Galaxy M21’s heart.

The upcoming Samsung phone will reportedly pack 4GB of RAM, and was caught running Android 10, likely with the One UI 2.0 custom skin on top. Rumors suggest a 24-megapixel rear camera and up to 128GB of onboard storage inside the Galaxy M21, but there is no information on an official launch date yet.

Source: Geekbench

Via: Indiashopps