Samsung Galaxy M21 is set to debut on March 18, but a fresh leak has revealed its design and specifications prior to the official launch. The alleged renders show the phone sporting triple rear cameras, a waterdrop notch, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy M21 is claimed to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity-U design. It will be powered by the in-house Exynos 9611 SoC, ticking alongside 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of onboard storage.

The upcoming Samsung phone will feature a 48-megapixel main camera, sitting alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies on the Samsung Galaxy M21 will be taken care of by a 20-megapixel snapper, while a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging will keep things running.

Source: YTECHB