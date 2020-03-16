Galaxy M21
Samsung was supposed to launch the Galaxy M21 today, on March 16. However, it looks like the launch has been delayed until March 18.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, and it will probably come with an FHD+ resolution. The phone is confirmed to sport a 48MP primary sensor alongside an ultra-wide sensor and probably a depth sensor.

Further, it will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The base variant is said to come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is likely to run Android 10 with One UI 2.0.

