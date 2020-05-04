Galaxy M21

In April, Samsung hiked the prices of its smartphones including the Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A50s. The step was taken after the Government of India confirmed an increase in GST rate. However, after one month, the devices have received a price cut.

The Galaxy M21 was launched in March at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. However, the price went up to Rs 14,222 last month. Now, the phone can be purchased for Rs 13,199. The  6GB + 128GB model is selling for Rs 15,499, which was also its launch price.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy A50s, it was launched in India last September at Rs 22,999 for the base 4GB RAM variant. After the latest price revision, it is now selling for Rs 18,599. The 6GB RAM model can be purchased for Rs 20,561.

The Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A50s are listed with their revised pricings on the official Samsung India online store.

