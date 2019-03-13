Samsung Galaxy M20 available in Europe for €229

Samsung announced the Galaxy M20, alongside the M10, on January 28 in India. It was soon, at the beginning of last month, available in the country. Now it finally made its way to Europe for all those who want a premium mid-range phone for a relatively attractive price. It is listed on Amazon Italy and Amazon Spain websites as available, and it goes for €229 in blue and black colors.

These are unlocked, SIM-free units, and Europe is getting the highest-end configuration. This means you get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The other specs include a 6.3-inch Infinity V display with FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, octa-core Exynos 7904 processor, 8MP front-facer, dual cameras on the back (13MP, f/1.9 and 5MP ultra-wide, f/2.2), as well as a fingerprint scanner on the back and a 5,000mAh battery.