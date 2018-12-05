Samsung Galaxy M20 could confirm that Samsung is embracing the notch

It is known that Samsung has started to make changes to make its mid-range devices sell more. We can see clear examples of that with the Galaxy A9, but it seems that more changes are coming, and especially if we consider this rumor of the Samsung Galaxy M20 to be true.

The dreaded notch seems to keep on expanding and at this point let’s just accept it. Samsung could be preparing a new Samsung Galaxy M20. This new device and the M series would come to replace the J, On, and C series lineups, and it would include a notch, or at least that’s what rumors say. There are at least three different Galaxy M models on their way, and they will be available in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. There’s an image of the front panel of this device found at 91mobiles, and well, the notch is there. We could also get an Exynos 7885 processor, 3Gb of RAM and 32Gb of storage. Well, at least it has small bezels.