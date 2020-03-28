The next phone to come out of Samsung’s production line might be the Galaxy M11. Prior to an official launch though, alleged renders and complete specifications of the Galaxy M11 have surfaced online.

The Galaxy M11’s renders show triple rear cameras, a punch hole display, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The upcoming Samsung phone features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Here’s what the Galaxy M11 reportedly packs:

6.4-inch HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) Infinity-O display

Snapdragon 450 processor

3GB / 4GB of RAM

32GB / 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB)

Triple rear cameras – 13MP primary camera (f/1.8), 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2), and 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera

5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging

Galaxy M11 will run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 and will be up for grabs in Black, Purple, and Sky Blue colours.

Source: YTechB