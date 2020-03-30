Samsung Galaxy M11
Up next
Author
Tags

Samsung has launched yet another smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is official. It was uploaded to the UAE website of the company.

The handset features a 6.4-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a punch-hole in the top left corner. While the chipset hasn’t been revealed, it is powered by a 1.8GHz SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot.

As for the optics, the Samsung Galaxy M11 sports a triple rear camera setup: a 13MP f/1.8 primary camera + a 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens with a 115-degree field of view + a depth sensor. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It weighs 197 grams. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi b/g/n at 2.4 GHz, but no NFC.

Further, the price is yet to be revealed.

Source: Samsung

You May Also Like

The most interesting Huawei P40 rumors are all here

The new Huawei P40 series is coming soon, and we have gathered the most important rumors in one place so you can get up to speed

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+: Specs comparison

HUAWEI P40 Pro checks almost every box for a flagship, but how does it stand up to Galaxy S20+? Find out in HUAWEI P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ comparison
Redmi K30 Pro design

Xiaomi launches Redmi K30 Pro in China for $425

It is now available in China.