Samsung has launched yet another smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is official. It was uploaded to the UAE website of the company.

The handset features a 6.4-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a punch-hole in the top left corner. While the chipset hasn’t been revealed, it is powered by a 1.8GHz SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot.

As for the optics, the Samsung Galaxy M11 sports a triple rear camera setup: a 13MP f/1.8 primary camera + a 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens with a 115-degree field of view + a depth sensor. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It weighs 197 grams. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi b/g/n at 2.4 GHz, but no NFC.

Further, the price is yet to be revealed.

Source: Samsung