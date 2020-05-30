Samsung is all set to launch two lower mid-range devices in India. The Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 launch has been teased by Flipkart. Moreover, the devices will be available for purchase shortly after the launch.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 will be launched at 12 noon on June 2 in India. While the teasers don’t reveal the price of the devices, the Galaxy M11 is said to cost Rs 10,999 for the base variant and go up to Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM model. On the other hand, the Galaxy M01 is tipped to cost Rs 8,999.

The Galaxy M11 was launched back in March in UAE. It features a 6.4-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a punch-hole in the top left corner. It is powered by a 1.8GHz SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot. The device sports a triple rear camera setup of 13MP + 5MP + a depth sensor and an 8MP selfie shooter. Further, it packs a 5,000mAh battery.

As for the Galaxy M01, it is tipped to feature a 5.71-inch HD+ display on the front with a waterdrop notch. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 439 chip, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The device is rumored to come equipped with a 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera setup and a 5MP selfie camera. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer Dolby Atmos support.

