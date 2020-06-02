Samsung has launched the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 in India. The two smartphones have been introduced in the sub Rs 15,000 segment. The latter sports an Infinity-O display.
The Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch Infinity-O display along with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with a 15W charger. It sports a rear fingerprint scanner. Further, the storage is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.
On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M01 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a dual rear camera (13MP main + 2MP depth). Both smartphones come with Dolby ATMOS technology that gives a surround sound experience for users.
Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications
- 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display
- 1.8GHz octa-core chipset
- 3GB / 4GB of RAM
- 32GB / 64GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card
- Triple rear cameras: 13MP (f/1.8) primary + 5MP wide-angle (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
Front camera: 8MP
- 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging
- USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack
Price:
- 3GB + 32GB: Rs 10,999
- 4GB + 64GB: Rs 12,999
Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications
- 5.7-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display
- Snapdragon 435 chipset
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage expandable up to 512GB with microSD card
- Rear cameras: 13MP (f/2.2) primary + 2MP (f/2.4) secondary
Front cameraL 5MP
- 4,000mAh battery
- Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack
Price:
- 3GB + 32GB: Rs 8,999
Source: Samsung