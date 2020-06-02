Samsung has launched the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 in India. The two smartphones have been introduced in the sub Rs 15,000 segment. The latter sports an Infinity-O display.

The Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch Infinity-O display along with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with a 15W charger. It sports a rear fingerprint scanner. Further, the storage is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M01 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a dual rear camera (13MP main + 2MP depth). Both smartphones come with Dolby ATMOS technology that gives a surround sound experience for users.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display

1.8GHz octa-core chipset

3GB / 4GB of RAM

32GB / 64GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card

Triple rear cameras: 13MP (f/1.8) primary + 5MP wide-angle (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front camera: 8MP

USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack



Price :

: 3GB + 32GB: Rs 10,999

4GB + 64GB: Rs 12,999

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications

5.7-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display

Snapdragon 435 chipset

3GB RAM

32GB storage expandable up to 512GB with microSD card

Rear cameras: 13MP (f/2.2) primary + 2MP (f/2.4) secondary

Front cameraL 5MP

Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack



Price :

: 3GB + 32GB: Rs 8,999

Source: Samsung