Samsung Galaxy M11

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 in India. The two smartphones have been introduced in the sub Rs 15,000 segment. The latter sports an Infinity-O display.

The Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch Infinity-O display along with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with a 15W charger. It sports a rear fingerprint scanner. Further, the storage is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M01 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a dual rear camera (13MP main + 2MP depth). Both smartphones come with Dolby ATMOS technology that gives a surround sound experience for users.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

  • 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display
  • 1.8GHz octa-core chipset
  • 3GB / 4GB of RAM
  • 32GB / 64GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card
  • Triple rear cameras: 13MP (f/1.8) primary + 5MP wide-angle (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
    Front camera: 8MP
  • 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging
  • USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack

    Price:
  • 3GB + 32GB: Rs 10,999
  • 4GB + 64GB: Rs 12,999

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications

  • 5.7-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display
  • Snapdragon 435 chipset
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB storage expandable up to 512GB with microSD card
  • Rear cameras: 13MP (f/2.2) primary + 2MP (f/2.4) secondary
    Front cameraL 5MP
  • 4,000mAh battery
  • Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack

    Price:
  • 3GB + 32GB: Rs 8,999

Source: Samsung

You May Also Like
Pixel 4a XL leaks show what the phone looked like before it was canceled
The Pixel 4a XL leaks show dual rear cameras on the phone, fitted inside a module that looks almost identical to the one on Pixel 4.
Motorola Edge+
Motorola Edge+ launched in India for Rs 74,999 ($990)
There is a limited period launch offer of Rs 7,500 instant discount / cashback on ICICI Credit Cards.
Moto G8 Power Lite
Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India for Rs 8,999 (~$118)
It runs Android 9 Pie.