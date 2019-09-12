Android

Samsung Galaxy M10s, M30s launching soon, specs leaked

Samsung is preparing to unveil at least two devices next week: the Galaxy M10s, and the Galaxy M30s. According to reports, the Galaxy M10s should arrive with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. It should be powered by the Exynos 7885 chip, helped by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The battery is expected to be a 4,000mAh unit, and the platform of choice will be Android 9.0 Pie. There should be a main 13MP shooter on the back, helped by a 2MP depth sensor, while the selfie cam is an upgraded 8MP shooter.

The Galaxy M30s is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, and a notch housing a 24MP selfie shooter. The Exynos 9611 chip is rumored to power everything, with RAM options including 4- and 6GB, and 64- and 128GB storage variants. In terms of shooters, the Galaxy M30s should feature a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 5MP depth sensor. Battery should be a monster at 6,000mAh.

