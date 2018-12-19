Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 could be announced soon

A report suggested a little over a month ago that Samsung might be doing some cleanup in its mid-range product line-up. That’s when we first heard about a future possible Galaxy M family of products, one that would eventually consolidate the Galaxy J, On and C ranges. Samsung has not yet officially confirmed nor hinted towards the Galaxy M’s existence, but recently uncovered documents testify to its existence, and possibly an impending launch.

The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are the two phones reportedly in the pipeline, and a WiFi Certification from yesterday sheds more light on the matter. The Galaxy M10 is rumored to have the model number SM-M105F. Benchmarks revealed that it’s the Exynos 7870 processor that is powering it, helped by 3GB of RAM. 32GB of storage are also hinted, as well as Android 8.1 Oreo on-board. Since this is definitely going to be a budget phone, LCD is what you should expect.

SamMobile reports that their sources claim Samsung will focus on “price sensitive” markets, so the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 might be initially launched in Middle East, Asia and Africa.