Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M01s in India in the first week of June. The device has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance website and on GeekBench as well. The listing hints at the specifications of the upcoming device.

According to the Wi-Fi Alliance listing, Galaxy M01s carries model number SM-M017F/DS. The leak hints that the phone will support dual-SIM slots, and feature a single band 2.4 GHz WI-Fi 802.11 b/g/n network. It also reveals the support for Wi-Fi Direct. Further, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie.

As for the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M01s has been spotted with model number SM-M017F. The device is seen to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM. The listing also suggests that the phone will run Android 9 Pie. Further, it scored 747 single-core points and 3,526 multi-core points on Geekbench.