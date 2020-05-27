Samsung Display

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M01s in India in the first week of June. The device has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance website and on GeekBench as well. The listing hints at the specifications of the upcoming device.

According to the Wi-Fi Alliance listing, Galaxy M01s carries model number SM-M017F/DS. The leak hints that the phone will support dual-SIM slots, and feature a single band 2.4 GHz WI-Fi 802.11 b/g/n network. It also reveals the support for Wi-Fi Direct. Further, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie.

As for the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M01s has been spotted with model number SM-M017F. The device is seen to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM. The listing also suggests that the phone will run Android 9 Pie. Further, it scored 747 single-core points and 3,526 multi-core points on Geekbench.

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s renders, specs and price leaked
It could be launched soon.
Dimensity 820
MediaTek Dimensity 820 chip announced for premium flagship devices
MediaTek is updating its Dimensity chip portfolio with the addition of the new Dimensity 820 SoC, optimized for premium user experiences.
Google Messages might soon bring end-to-end encryption for RCS
Users will have the option to revert back to the SMS or MMS standard in case there is poor network, but they won’t be end-to-end encrypted.