Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung has launched an entry-level smartphone in its Galaxy M-lineup. The Galaxy M01s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is a PLS TFT LCD panel. It is powered by the  MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 512GB through microSD. 

It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Further, it runs on One UI Core 1.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie). The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes in a single variant (3GB+32GB) and is priced at Rs 9999. It will be available across Samsung’s offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.

Samsung Galaxy M01s specifications

Display6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels)
HD+ PLS TFT LCD
SoCMediaTek Helio P22
RAM3GB
Storage32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
CamerasRear: 13MP (f/1.8) primary
2MP (f/2.4) depth

Front: 8MP
Battery4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 (Pie)
