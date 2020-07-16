Samsung Galaxy M01s
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung has launched an entry-level smartphone in its Galaxy M-lineup. The Galaxy M01s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is a PLS TFT LCD panel. It is powered by the  MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 512GB through microSD. 

It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Further, it runs on One UI Core 1.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie). The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes in a single variant (3GB+32GB) and is priced at Rs 9999. It will be available across Samsung’s offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.

Samsung Galaxy M01s specifications

Display6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels)
HD+ PLS TFT LCD
SoCMediaTek Helio P22
RAM3GB
Storage32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
CamerasRear: 13MP (f/1.8) primary
2MP (f/2.4) depth

Front: 8MP
Battery4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 (Pie)
You May Also Like
OnePlus Nord
It seems that the OnePlus Buds may arrive alongside the OnePlus Nord
It seems that we may get more OnePlus devices on the July 21, as the OnePlus Buds have received a new Finish certification
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Samsung tablets and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Samsung Galaxy tablets and more on sale
Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus Nord Leaks: Taking New Beginnings Seriously! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new leaks of the OnePlus Nord, details about new Samsung Galaxy devices and more