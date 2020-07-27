Samsung has launched a new entry-level smartphone in India. The Galaxy M01 Core is based on Google’s Android Go and comes with a single rear camera. It features a 5.3-inch HD+ TFT display and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 SoC, paired with up to 2GB of RAM.

As for the optics, the Galaxy M01 Core sports a single, 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, along with an LED flash. There is a 5MP selfie shooter as well. It comes with up to 32GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 3,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core price in India is set at Rs 5,499 (~$73.50) for the base 1GB RAM + 16GB storage option. In contrast, the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 6,499. It comes in Black, Blue, and Red color options. The handset will be available for purchase in the country through Samsung’s retail stores and the Samsung India e-Store as well as leading online stores starting July 29.