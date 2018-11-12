Samsung Galaxy M series budget phones could be on their way

It looks like rumors are talking about Samsung could possibly consolidate several line-ups (like Galaxy J and C) under a new Galaxy M series. The phones is this line-up will probably have two digits, as in Galaxy M30, M40, etc., if the reports are accurate. So, there’s a possibility we won’t be seeing Galaxy J, Galaxy On, and Galaxy C phones in the future. Instead, we should expect to see a Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 soon.

SM-M205F and SM-M305F are two model numbers recently discovered, though the actual phone names could be totally different. SamMobile reports that the SM-M205F will probably offer 32GB and 64GB storage options. The SM-M305F will bring 64GB and 128GB versions, but all if this is to be treated with a relatively large dose of skepticism.

The report also mentions that this naming scheme could be applied to the Galaxy A devices as well. Of course, we won’t know for sure until Samsung makes an official announcement, or, at least until we hear or see more solid evidence of the theory in the report.