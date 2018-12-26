Samsung Galaxy M series launching in January in India, claims report

We’ve been hearing a lot lately about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M series of smartphones. This upcoming alleged Galaxy M family of products is when Samsung will combine several other line-ups into a single category. These include the Galaxy J, On and C ranges of phones. According to a recent report, early next year (January) is when Samsung is going to make an announcement.

The report specifically mentions January, and India. It also talks about three devices in the line-up, and the unnamed sources from which this information originates from indicate that the devices in this range will feature “industry first” features. What those are is, at this point, unknown.

Galaxy M1, Galaxy M2, and Galaxy M3 are the ones that will reportedly debut in January, though a Galaxy M5 has also been mentioned, though that might arrive at a later time. Earlier reports talked about a possible Exynos 7885 chip powering the M3, alongside 4GB of RAM. That’s all we know at the moment but we’re certain more information will surface as we’re getting closer to said launch. We’ll keep you posted!