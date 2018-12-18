We have heard that a new series of Samsung Galaxy M devices are coming to the market, and it’s supposed to replace the existing Galaxy J, O and C series. Now it seems that these new Galaxy M smartphones are not so far away and we could expect to see them any time now.

It is believed that the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 will be the first ever models from the new Samsung Galaxy M series. These devices could’ve also gotten a Wi-Fi certification, and they have been seen in Geekbench, where we get most of its probable specs. The Galaxy M10 could include an Exynos 7870 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and an LCD display. The Galaxy M20 could include an Exynos 7885 processor, 3GB of RAM, a dual camera setup of 13MP+5MP in its main shooter and an 8MP selfie cam. To this, we add a possible 5,000mAh battery which would be a first for any Samsung device, and more importantly, a mid-range smartphone. They could probably be launched officially in January 2019.