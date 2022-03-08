What's next for Samsung foldables? After Z comes L

Companies often patent ideas that never make it to the market, in fact, most of the patents are never in use since they’re only used to protect ideas and license fees. Samsung appears to have patented an L-shaped foldable flip screen. The patent was recently discovered and made into a concept phone, giving us a closer look at what it could look like, if Samsung was to go ahead with the idea.

The new concept was created in collaboration with LetsGoDigital and Concept Creator, who imagine what the patented idea could look like in real life. The patent was filed with WIPO, and it features a folding display that can open out sideways. When the device is closed, it wraps around the back of the device.

The unique display could be useful when the device is in a “closed” position since turning the device around could help users take pictures and use the display as a viewfinder, see notifications, widgets, and other useful features, similarly as on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. When the device is open, it could be used to display smaller window applications and secondary applications.

The device would have three rear cameras and a flash on the bottom, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s current camera layout. The top front center would house a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, although this could also potentially be an under-display sensor.

The patent mentions that there would be two batteries inside, powering the foldable smartphone, and that it would come with Samsung’s Ultra Thing Glass (UTG) technology to protect the screen from damages – the same UTG is used on the current generation of Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3 devices.

It’s unclear how the hinge mechanism would work, and there are a lot of missing information since patents are often as vague as they can possibly can be. It’s an interesting concept, but it’s a rather odd design.