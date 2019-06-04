Samsung Galaxy Home smart speaker could finally arrive in Q3

It’s been almost ten months since Samsung introduced the Galaxy Home smart speaker, formerly known as the “Bixby Speaker”. The last time we heard about it was a month ago, when a report suggested it was still on its way, as Samsung was putting the finishing touches on its companion app.

The Galaxy Home speaker, which will be the center of Samsung’s home appliances, is planned to be launched in mid-second half of the year — Kim Hyun-suk

According to Samsung Electronics’ Consumer Electronics CEO Kim Hyun-suk, the Galaxy Home will still happen, but sometime in the mid-second half of the year. That timeline likely coincides with the Galaxy Note10 launch, and will mark one year, give or take, since its official unveiling.

Additionally, the company is planning on connecting all Samsung products by 2020, with every new product coming out to the market having Bixby AI capabilities. “But what we are ultimately trying to do is to integrate all of the connected devices with the speaker and provide software solutions that help improve consumers’ experiences — for example, an energy-saving solution by controlling all of the connected devices at once“, he explained