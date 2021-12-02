Samsung might be working on the next version of its infamous Galaxy Home mini smart speaker

Samsung announced its first Galaxy Home speaker back in 2018. However, the device never made it to the market. The company followed it up with a small "Galaxy Home mini" speaker in 2019, but even that speaker was limited to just the South Korean market. Samsung, back in the day said that it was working to refine and enhance the Galaxy Home speaker.

Now, according to a report from SamMobile, Samsung is said working on a follow-up version of its Galaxy Home mini speaker. According to the report, the Galaxy Home mini 2 speaker will come with an SM-V320 model number. However, the publication hasn't provided any details on the speaker's size or dimensions. The report does say that the speaker might feature a small display on top.

The report also claims that the speaker is also likely to be available only in South Korea. AndroidPolice notes that the speaker might feature the same IR capability that the original Galaxy Home speaker came with which allowed the speaker to control nearby-IR devices without an internet connection.

Source SamMobile | Via AndroidPolice