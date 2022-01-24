Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 inches closer to launch as it receives Bluetooth certification

We last heard in December that Samsung may be working on the next version of its Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker, and last week, two weeks ago, another source confirmed that Samsung may release a second-generation called Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2, likely powered by Bixby.

Well, it appears that sources may be spot on, and MySmartPrice shared a recently spotted Bluetooth SIG certification on the website. The upcoming Galaxy Home Mini 2 will have the SM-V320 model number, and it’s confirmed to have Bluetooth 5.2 onboard.

We still don’t know how the new device will look, or what smart features it will have, but we do know that Samsung may release it alongside the brand new Samsung Galaxy S22 series of flagships, and the new Galaxy Tab S8 series of premium tablets. The next Galaxy Unpacked event will reportedly happen on February 8.

The new Galaxy Home Mini 2 will likely be powered by an improved version of Samsung Bixby, Samsung’s own smart assistant. The device has already entered production, and it remains to be seen how much it’ll cost, and what regions it’ll launch in, if any. The original Galaxy Home Mini cost about $83, and we would expect it to be between $80-$100 in other markets.

The market is very tough, as Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Nest speakers take up the majority of the market share. Apple tried to enter with it’s HomePod smart speaker, and while it has an impressive sound, even Apple was forced to make a smaller and more affordable HomePod Mini that it hoped could compete with the other two smart speakers. If Samsung were to release the Galaxy Home Mini 2 alongside the new flagships, we could potentially see it bundled in the pre-order package, but that’s no more than speculation at this time.

Would you be interested in picking up a Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 that’s powered by Samsung’s own Bixby smart voice assistant? Let us know in the comments!