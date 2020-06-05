Samsung Galaxy Fold review:

Samsung Galaxy Fold is receiving a new OTA update. It is arriving to all unlocked international variants (SM-F900F) with the build number F900FXXS3BTE1. It also brings June 2020 Android security patch.

The changelog mentions there are new camera features and filters. Moreover, it brings some updates to AR Emoji including a manual editing tool and improved recognition of facial expressions to the Samsung foldable. Further, Single Take, Pro video, My Filters, AR Zone, Selfie Tone, and Night Timelapse have been added.

There’s also an option to record in 4K at 60fps from the front-facing camera. The update is only rolling out to the 4G variant as of now and it is said to take a bit longer to arrive to the 5G model.

Source: SamMobile

