Know when to Galaxy Fold ’em | #PNWeekly 346

This is Unpacked. The Galaxy S10 came out as we all expected and our hands-on experience lived up to every bit of it. The Galaxy S10 5G wasn’t there in person, but it was there in spirit. And then there’s that Galaxy Fold. Is this the bleeding edge of mobile technology? And if so, do we want to get everyone on it?

Join Josh and Jaime after they’ve flown from San Francisco to Barcelona to talk all things Samsung this week! It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 11am Eastern on Feburary 22 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

