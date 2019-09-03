Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch this Friday in Korea

A September 6 launch was recently rumored for the delayed Samsung Galaxy Fold, and now another report seems to confirm the rumor. The Korea Herald writes that “Samsung Electronics is making last-minute efforts to release the world’s first foldable display smartphone this week“.

This Friday, Samsung is expected, according to the report, to roll out an initial batch of 20,000 to 30,000 Galaxy Fold units for the domestic market. This would make it the first top 5 brand to release a foldable device as Huawei’s Mate X will only come second.

Hands-on versions of the device will be available for the public at the upcoming IFA 2019. Black, silver, green and blue will be the color options and the price in Korea will be around 2.39 million won, which roughly translates to $1,965.