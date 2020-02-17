Samsung Galaxy Fold successor
Samsung just launched its second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip last week. Now, rumors for Galaxy Fold successor have already started coming in.

The latest one claims that Samsung Galaxy Fold successor will be the first Samsung smartphone to use “Under Display Camera” technology. The upcoming foldable phone is codenamed “Champ.”

Furthermore, the tipster Ice Universe claims that “Champ” could be launched as soon as July, that is, within five months. To recall, the Galaxy Fold was released for the first time in September before the whole fold-gate saga unfolded.

The upcoming Samsung foldable phone is expected to feature ultra-thin glass for display like the Galaxy Z Flip.

