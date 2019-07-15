Samsung Galaxy Fold spotted in the wild

The Pixel 4 XL is not the only smartphone that made a real-life appearance these past couple of days. As you can see in the image above, the person riding the metro in India’s capital, New Delhi, is holding a Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Other than that, there’s really nothing to go by, except for speculation. Whether this is one of the new, redesigned Galaxy Fold models, or an old review unit that wasn’t sent back at Samsung’s request, is anyone’s guess. The image, however, suggests that India could be among the countries Samsung is planning to launch the device in.

The Korean company isn’t excelling at communicating about the device. Its CEO admitted that he pushed the device before it was ready, and we’ve heard numerous times that Samsung is working on fixing the issues, but a concrete launch date wasn’t made public, despite reports claiming that all issues have been fixed.