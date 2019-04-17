Samsung Galaxy Fold successor

Remember the Samsung Galaxy Fold? Here’s our hands-on, detailed both in text and video. As promised last week, the phone is available for pre-registrations. Actually, it was, as those started on April 14, and it seems like Samsung already sold out its Galaxy Fold stock.

Those who went ahead with the pre-registrations/reservations but didn’t immediately follow through with a pre-order received emails from Samsung, telling them that the phone is sold out. You can see one such email below.

Samsung said the reason behind this was “overwhelming demand”, but the company also said that initial stock would be low due to the phone being an expensive niche device. We can’t be sure on the message Samsung wants to convey: it could be overwhelming demand indeed, or it could be very limited stock. The company didn’t mention when the phone will be back in stock

Galaxy Fold Sold out




