Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly passes all tests, still no exact launch date

A recent report is citing unnamed sources who claim knowledge of the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Fold has allegedly passed all of its in-house tests. The device has likely passed real-life tests as well, as it was recently spotted in the wild in India. The report also mentions that the marketing campaign for the device is ready to start, as the company is preparing to re-launch its foldable smartphone.

On the other hand, a different report is citing David Sahula, the Czech and Slovak spokesperson for Samsung, who was not able to corroborate the information related to finalizing internal tests. “David Sahula says that no new information has been relayed about the Galaxy Fold launch, it is highly unlikely that the device will make it to the market anytime soon“, the report writes.

Samsung decided to announce the Galaxy Fold at its Galaxy S10 Unpacked Event in February, but reports suggest it is highly unlikely for Samsung to use the Note10 Unpacked Event to re-launch the device. Huawei, on the other hand, will soon launch the Mate X in China, and globally in September, possibly winning the foldable smartphone race in case Samsung doesn’t do something quickly.