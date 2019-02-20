Samsung Galaxy Fold renders surface ahead of Unpacked event

We’re not quite sure we’re looking at the real deal here. There’s no way for us to verify the accuracy of the images you see above and below, so treat them with the usual dose of skepticism. Samsung’s foldable smartphone, most likely dubbed Samsung Galaxy Fold, will make an appearance later today at the company’s Galaxy S10 Unpacked event.

What’s interesting about the device is the fact that we still don’t know how it will look. We have a general idea, as Samsung showed it off on stage at its Developer Conference, but it has so far managed to stay away from leaks and headlines.

These renders, real or fake, don’t reveal much about the Galaxy Fold, but at least they add one more piece of the puzzle to the image, last minute. It will all become clear later today.