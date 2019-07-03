Samsung Galaxy Fold redesign complete, report suggests

A recent Bloomberg report is citing unnamed sources who claim that the Samsung Galaxy Fold redesign is now complete and the company managed to fix the problems which lead to displays breaking in the initial batch of devices.

Even though the “redesign” is reportedly complete, Samsung is now “in the final stages of producing a commercial version”, but is still unable to make an announcement about a concrete launch date.

[Samsung] has now stretched the protective film to wrap around the entire screen and flow into the outer bezels so it would be impossible to peel off by hand. It re-engineered the hinge, pushing it slightly upward from the screen (it’s now flush with the display) to help stretch the film further when the phone opens — sources

The Korean tech giant is ready to ship major components, like the display and battery, to the assembly plant in Vietnam, while the company is working on a launch date. Same sources claim that it is highly unlikely for Samsung to launch the Galaxy Fold at the August 7 Galaxy Note10 Unpacked event.