The Samsung Galaxy Fold could only use Qualcomm processors according to recent benchmarks

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is less than a month away from its official launch, and now we start getting more information about what’s coming beneath the hood of the device.

Recent benchmark scores have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. That may not seem like a big surprise, but the issue is that this is an international variant. We usually see that the Snapdragon variants are usually for the US, and international versions get an Exynos processor. Now it seems that Exynos processors won’t be used because they are built with 8nm tech, while the Snapdragon 855 uses 7nm. In any case, these are the results from Geekbench for you to see.