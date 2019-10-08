Samsung Galaxy Fold problems continue: branding letters are falling off

There are plenty of things that the $2,000 Samsung Galaxy Fold is doing that it shouldn’t do, and vice versa. Problems for the South Korean giant, and its first foldable smartphone, seem to continue, this time around, with an issue that has more to do with lack of attention to details, rather than first generation technology that is yet to mature.

Not that problems with the hinge, display, or screen protector are anything to ignore, but people who paid a premium for the device are facing an issue where the actual Samsung branding is falling off. Yes, it’s more aesthetic rather than functional, but one shouldn’t expect letters to fall off from the branding etched on the sides of a super premium device.

At least one Galaxy Fold, pictured above, with love from France, is rebranding itself, so to speak. The letters from the word Samsung have decided to fall off, which, of course, isn’t something you’d expect from a $500 phone, let a lone a $2,000 one. Once again, proof that Samsung might have rushed the product to the market the second time around as well, in its attempt to be the first. Here’s hoping that this is an isolated, singular event.