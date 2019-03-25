European Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders start April 26, ship May 3

The Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Korean company’s first foldable smartphone, is coming to the U.S. on April 26. We haven’t seen enough of it, maybe the rumored special event will help, but we did recently see a brief hands-on which exposed a folding crease which could easily be due to an early pre-production unit.

Whatever the case may be, reports indicate that the Galaxy Fold pre-orders in Europe will start on the same day, April 26. United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Romania and Switzerland are the initial countries, and the Galaxy Fold pre-orders will start shipping on May 3.

It’ll cost you close to €2,000 and you will get a concierge service, according to Samsung. Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green and Astro Blue are the colors you can choose from. Or, if you prefer Huawei’s take on a foldable smartphone, you can wait a little bit more (and save up some more) for the Mate X.